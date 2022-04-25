Actor Vishakha Subhedar to Work With CID Fame Dayanand Shetty in Marathi Film

Actor Vishakha Subhedar is a prominent name in the Marathi entertainment industry. She featured in the popular comedy show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra and won hearts with her fabulous performances. She quit the show recently.

It seems that Vishakha has no dearth of quality work. Recently, Vishakha worked with the famous actor, Dayanand Shetty, for a Marathi film in Mumbai. Dayanand Shetty has achieved tremendous fame for his acting in the popular crime drama C.I.D.

Dayanand has also featured in the Bollywood blockbuster, Singham Returns. Therefore, Vishakha was overjoyed to work with the veteran actor and shared her happiness on her Instagram handle. Apart from Vishakha Subhedar and Dayanand Shetty the Marathi film also stars Aditya Paithankar, Shraddha Mahajan, Kamlesh Sawant and Visakha Subhedar in lead roles.

Vishakha shared a BTS picture from the shoot and wrote, “तोड दो ये दरवाजा, दया…#shoot #onset #setlife”

Many well-wishers and friends of the actor congratulated her for getting an opportunity to work with Dayanand Shetty. Actress Sonalika Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame also congratulated Vishakha.

It is worth noting that Vishakha had shocked her fans when she abruptly bid adieu to the popular comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. After many fans asked her the reason for her exit, Vishakha explained herself on Facebook.



Vishakha shared the pictures from the sets of the comedy show and stated that it had become hard for her to find a work-life balance. Vishakha said, “I have never been a great comedian, but I have always been honest about fulfilling my role, finding out what can be done in it, or presenting what the author has written with perfect binding. Now I want to do this “like” work with a calm mind!”

She further added, “The audience, you have loved every role of mine till today. Thank you very much for that. Hasya Jatra has given me so much and you have loved me so much… You have written so many letters/articles about me. You have showered me with compliments, I consider myself very lucky about that. I kept trying but now it has become hard”.

