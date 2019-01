Actor Vishal Confirms Engagement to Anisha Alla, to Announce Wedding Date Soon, See Pics

Yes.. happy. Too happy. Happiest. Her name s #AnishaAlla. And yes she said yes. And it’s confirmed. My next biggest transition in life.😬😬😬😬❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 will be announcing the date soon. God bless. pic.twitter.com/NNF7W66T2h — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 16, 2019

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna and Anisha Alla Reddy, who has appeared in Telugu films like Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy, are engaged. The duo is now planning to tie the knot and revealed that they'd be announcing the wedding date soon.Vishal took to Twitter to share the happy news with fans. "Yes. Happy. Too happy. Her name is Anisha Alla. And yes, she said 'yes'. And it's confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. Will be announcing the date soon," he tweeted on Wednesday alongside two pictures with Anisha.Anisha also shared the news on her Instagram page by writing a heartfelt message.Here's what she wrote:"To the start of something new. Thank you all for everything you've done; Been a part of my growth, my learning, my observations, my inspiration, my truth, my hurt, my strength, my reason or all that has brought me to where I am today, who I am today.Soon enough, I will be on a new journey and I yearn to live up to all of my dreams and goals and the challenges I have put up for myself. I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value."Vishal is currently busy shooting Tamil actioner Ayogya, a remake of Telugu film Temper. He is expected to take a break upon completing this project.Follow @news18movies for more