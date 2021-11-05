Actor Vishal Mentions Name of Favorite Hero At 'Enemy' First Day First Show, Video Viral

Actor Vishal’s latest film “Enemy" was released on Thursday and the action-packed entertainer has a decent number of screens despite being in the Diwali clash with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Vishal on Thursday went to a theatre in Chennai to catch the First Day First Show (FDFS) of his film with fans. At the theatres, Vishal informed everyone that his favourite actor is Vijay, which made fans go crazy. The videos of this incident have gone viral on social media.

The fans cheered for Vishal, who came to watch the film with them. They were happy that he also interacted with them and told them the name of his favourite actor. When he named Vijay as his favourite actor, fans cheered loudly at the theatres.

According to media reports, Vishal used to watch films starring Vijay, Rajinikanth, and other south cinema stars in theatres and has learned the acting craft.

Vishal is happy with the response that he is getting for his latest film Enemy. He thanked the fans who came to the theatre to watch his film.

Enemy is written and directed by Anand Shankar and features Vishal and Arya in lead roles. The film also features Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Mirnali Ravi, Karunakaran in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the Mini Studios banner.

In the film, Vishal played the character of Chozha and Arya played the role of Rajeev. The film revolves around the lives of these two characters. The story of the film shows what led to rivalry between two real-life friends. The makers are expecting a grand success at the box office as Enemy is among the first few films that have a theatrical release after a long time.

Before the release of the film, Vishal had visited Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati to seek blessings for the success of his upcoming action-thriller.

