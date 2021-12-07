Actor Vishal To Start Working on Thupparivaalan 2 in January, Filming To Begin in April

Actor Vishal has announced that the work on his upcoming film Thupparivaalan 2 will begin in London in January 2022. The film, which marks the directorial debut of the actor, is an action thriller detective film and a sequel to Thupparivaalan, which premiered in 2017. Vishal has announced that he will start with the recce in London in January 2022, while the shooting is expected to start by April 2022.

Vishal on Monday announced that he was all geared up for the mega hunt.

Director Mysskin helmed the first part of Thupparivalan. The lead characters were modelled on Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr Watson. The film was critically acclaimed and became a super hit at the box office.

Mysskin, who was originally helming the sequel of Thupparivalan, had walked out of the project following a disagreement with Vishal over the film’s budget. Later, Vishal made the announcement that he will be producing and directing the film besides acting in it.

In Mysskin’s directorial ‘Thupparivaalan’, Vishal played the role of a private detective named Kaniyan Poongundran, and now he is all set to reprise the character in the sequel of the film.

‘’Thupparivaalan 2′ stars Vishal in the lead role, while Prasanna, Rahman, Munna Simon, and Adithya Menon play supporting roles. The music of the film is composed by Ilaiyaraja while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

Vishal was last seen in Enemy, which was released in theatres on November 4 on the occasion of Deepavali. The film, written and directed by Anand Shankar, featured Vishal and Arya in the lead. Mirnalini Ravi Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj were roped in for other pivotal roles.

