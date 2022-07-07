Actor Vishal Took Care of My Son’s School Fee For 6 Years, Says Tamil Actress Charmila

Yesteryear actor Charmila looks barely recognizable these days, sans her charming smile, which used to floor audiences back in her heyday. She still maintains the glimmer in her eyes. In her prime, she was a heartthrob, appearing in Tamil as well as Malayalam films. Apart from appearing as the lead actress, she has also played supporting roles in films spearheaded by top stars like Mohanlal and Manmooty.

After a short break, she started focusing on the small screen and acted in Sun TV and Vijay TV serials. She has had her share of struggles in life with two failed marriages, leaving her to raise her son as a single mother. She appeared in a recent interview, talking about the ordeal of raising her child alone and the financial issues she faced. One of the biggest takeaways from the interaction was that she named Tamil actor Vishal as having been one of her strongest support systems, who financed her son’s education expenses.

“It is because of Vishal’s mercy that my son’s school fees are paid on time, Charmila said, adding that Vishal had been doing so for the past 6 years.

https://youtube.com/shorts/sJtYG0xn8rY?feature=share

Talking about Vishal has been a strong presence for her ever since her separation, she said that Vishal always took time to check on her and her son, sending her texts like “God bless you and your family. I am here, don’t worry”. Charmila mentioned that Vishal had been actively supporting the families of many in need.

Vishal is known for his humanitarian activities and he last year made news when he said that he would continue to take care of 1800 students who were being sponsored by the late Puneeth Rajkumar, after he passed away.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.