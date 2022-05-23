Actor Vishnu Manchu Trolled For Sharing Throwback Pic With Genelia D’ Souza

We have seen celebrities being trolled for no reason at all, haven’t we? They have been targeted for the most innocuous posts. Recently, actor Vishnu Manchu shared a throwback picture with Genelia D’Souza from the 2007 hit film Dhee.

The actor also shared a current picture with her, writing that nothing had changed since they met. Vishnu ended the note by saying that they share a powerful bond. However, an internet user targeted Vishnu for his post.

My Tinker bell and me. Nothing has changed since we met @geneliad ❤️ Powerful Bond, forever 💪 pic.twitter.com/62gTYC4JlG — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) May 22, 2022

The user took a dig at his acting career and said that nothing has changed like his stardom.

Yes nothing has changed like ur stardom 🤣 — Vicky Kalyan (@VickyPawan3) May 22, 2022

Apart from acting, another user asked him to concentrate on the responsibility given by the Telugu Film Industry workers. This user was talking about Vishnu’s responsibility as Movie Artists Association president. The user said that Vishnu has done little work compared to what he had promised.

Vishnu Bhaiya, Also concentrate on responsibility given by TFI Workers. Your work seems far less than what you promised or spoken out. Already your family has less stake in TFI (might be due to no of reasons). Do not humiliate yourself and your family atleast this time. Work hard — Naresh Tarani (@NareshTarani) May 23, 2022

Many others were also angry with Vishnu for doing little after heading Movie Artists Association president. This user criticised Vishnu for not doing enough work after becoming Movie Artists Association’s president.

Bro .. this is the only thing you are doing after becoming MAA president.. — kakani venkat (@kakanivenkat1) May 23, 2022

building pedatha ani . .. ammailtho photo lu pedathava MAA president !! 💦💦 — Movie Monster (@movie_monsterz) May 22, 2022

Vishnu’s voters are also being ridiculed for showing their trust in him for the Movie Artists Association president post.

Nuvu vote esava vadiki mari nek enduk ra — urstrulysaiteja (@saiteja217) May 22, 2022

The only source of respite amid these harsh tweets was Genelia’s reply. Genelia wrote that it is always fun meeting Vishnu. She completed the tweet feeling 2006 all over again after meeting him.

True that..

Always great fun meeting you Vishnu..

Feels like 2006 all over again — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) May 22, 2022

A user replied to Genelia that the only reason Vishnu remembered her was the film Dhee.

Any one might forget you he won't because he has only one undoubtful hit in his films and you are the lead actress of that movie.

Don't believe me ? Watch his timeline he still remembers "Dhee"

Movie release date after 15 years . — Naga Dinesh Dusanapudi (@DusanapudiNaga) May 22, 2022

Despite these harsh reviews, Vishnu is concentrating on his film Bhakta Kanappa, which is in the pre-production stage.

