Actor VP Kochin Nagesh Aka Khalid Dies On Sets Of 2403 ft

Popular television and theatre actor VP Kochin Nagesh, popularly known as Khalid, has died aged 70. According to reports, the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

Khalid suffered from cardiac arrest while shooting for Jude Anthany Joseph’s film 2403 ft. in Vaikom. After having his breakfast at the location, Khalid went to the restroom. When he did not return for a while, crew members went to check and found him in a semi-conscious state there. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. This report was conveyed by the police.

Khalid’s body was later taken to a Government Medical College in Kottayam for post-mortem, hospital authorities said. Police said that other proceedings related to this matter were underway.

Khalid struck a chord among the audience with his charismatic acting on stage. He was an active member of professional drama groups Cochin Sanathana and Alleppey Theatre. Khalid made his debut in the entertainment industry with the film Periyar directed by PJ Antony. Periyar was successful at the box office and thus Khalid made a solid entry into the entertainment world.

Khalid also acted in films Enipanikkal and Ponnapuram Kotta. He also impressed the audience with his acting in Television serials. He also carved a niche amongst the audience with his character Sumesh in the renowned Malayalam show Marimayam.

Khalid’s legacy will be carried forward by his children Khalid Rahman, Shyju Khalid and Jimshi Khalid. Khalid Rahman works as a director. Shyju and Jimshi are cinematographers.

It remains to be seen now how makers handle Khalid’s character in the film 2403 ft. Will they end his character or take someone else to enact it?

2403 ft is currently in the production process. Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban and others are part of this film. 2403 ft is bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company. John Manthrickal has contributed to the writing of 2403 ft apart from Jude Anthany Joseph.

