Actor-Writer Zeishan Quadri Booked For Giving Death Threats to Producer Shalini Chaudhary

Actor Zeishan Quadri of Gangs of Wasseypur fame is in legal trouble. An FIR has been filed against the actor at the Malad Police Station in Mumbai. Film financier and producer Shalini Chaudhary has filed a complaint against the actor. According to sources, Shalini revealed that Zeishan contacted her about collaborating on the production of a comedy special for Sab TV. He even asked to use her Audi automobile since he needed to travel to many meetings for the pitch. According to Chaudhary, Zeishan stopped returning her calls shortly after that. She then discovered that Quadri had sold her pricey Audi for Rs 12 lakhs.

Zeishan Quadri was then arrested, and booked for threatening to kill the producer and illegally selling Chaudhary’s costly Audi without her consent. Shalini told India Today, “ Zeishan Quadri was first introduced to me in 2017. He required money to produce Crime Patrol for Sony Entertainment. His so-called wife, Mrs Priyanka Bassi, was a partner in his business, named Friday to Friday. We collaborated on a Crime Patrol show and a movie called Halahal for his firm because I knew him as well. I felt more confident in him as a result of this”,

However, after borrowing her automobile, Zeishan allegedly stopped taking her calls. His wife Priyanka did not take calls either, according to Shalini Chaudhary. Shalini then learned that Quadri had used falsified paperwork and a phoney signature to sell her Audi for Rs 12 lakhs. When Shalini questioned Quadri about it and threatened to sue him, the writer began to threaten her and exert pressure on her from many angles.

“He made numerous threatening calls and threatened to kill me when I told him I was going to file a complaint at the police station. I repeatedly attempted to submit an FIR against Zeishan and Priyanka Bassi, but due to his influence, the FIR was not registered. I also received a call from Zeishan’s attorney telling me that because I won’t be getting the car back, I should resolve the dispute. I later met DCP Vishal Thakur, who was helpful to me. I promptly lodged my FIR, and I appreciate his assistance “she told the portal.

Zeishan Quadri became a household name after his portrayal of the cunning and dashing Definite in Gangs of Wasseypur 2. He was also the screenplay writer of the movie.

