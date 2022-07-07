Actor Yogesh Jamma’s Character Poster From Vitthala Tuch Unveiled

The title poster of debutant director Praful Suresh Mhaske’s Marathi film Vitthala Tuch has already created lots of buzz. Actor Yogesh Jamma has now shared his character poster from the film. Yogesh shared this poster on Instagram on Wednesday.

Yogesh will enact Vitthal Shinde’s character in the film. The poster indicates that Vitthala Tuch will release in October.

Vitthala Tuch is the journey of Vitthal Shinde. According to reports, it will be a devotional story which captures the love for Lord Vitthala. Harsshit Abhiraj has composed the music for this film. Harsshit is behind the music of films like Kartabgar, Angarki, Baban and others. The Zingade brothers have handled the camerawork.

Other details related to cast and crew are yet to be known.

In addition to these details, an Instagram reel was also shared by Yogesh giving a glimpse of yet to be released song from Vitthala Tuch. The music of this song is powerful and will definitely strike a chord with the audience. This song will release today. The audience poured in a lot of love for the song in the comment section.

The photos and teasers of Vitthala Tuch were shared by a lot of users. Yogesh was overwhelmed with emotions due to this love showered by the audience. He reshared their reactions on Instagram stories.

With such unprecedented love showered on the poster and song’s teaser, it will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to the film.

