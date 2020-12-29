Actor Yogi Babu and Wife Manju Bhargavi Blessed with Baby Boy

Tamil film actor and comedian Yogi Babu and his wife Manju Bhargavi have become parents to a baby boy. Yogi Babu got married to Manju Bhargavi this year in February. The comedian tied the knot in a private ceremony at Murugan Temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu.

While the wedding was a private ceremony with only family members in attendance, the couple had also planned a grand wedding reception for their friends from the industry which got cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Actor and director Mano Bala confirmed the news of the arrival of their newborn on his Twitter page, where he congratulated Yogi Babu. Following which the Tamil film industry has been sending in their wishes, as have fans of Yogi Babu, reported Pinkvilla.

Actor #Yogibabu is blessed with baby boy. Congrats @iYogiBabu bro — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) December 28, 2020

Yogi Babu has shared screen space with many big names in the south, including Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and others. He was last seen on the big screen as Rajinikanth's sidekick in the film Darbar.

He has already wrapped up the shooting of Dhanush's Karnan, which directed by Maari Selvaraj. Reports say that Yogi Babu has a key role in Thala Ajith's Valimai, too, but no official update has been made yet. He has a lot of other films in the pipeline, including Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan, Dikkiloona, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Pei Mama and Saloon.