Actor, YouTuber Urmila Nimbalkar’s First Pictures With Son Melting Hearts on Insta

Marathi actor and Youtuber Urmila Nimbalkar recently gave birth to a baby boy and she has shared this news on social media. The actor has posted some adorable pictures with her son on her Instagram handle. In these photographs, Urmila is seen wearing simple clothes and the mother-son duo is home. The baby, too, looks extremely cute wearing just a cap and a diaper. The duo seems to be having some fun time together and these pictures are melting people’s hearts on the Internet.

Urmila captioned these pictures, saying “13th week of Postpartum". The famous Youtuber wrote that she had never thought that the hardest, most teaching, the most intense time that entails no shower, hair-mess and dry skin would be her happiest. Both — the pictures as well as the caption of the post — are making everyone’s heart sink in cuteness.

The fans, too, have done all the justice to this beautiful post and flooded it with lots of likes and comments. The post has received more than 35,000 likes within a day and the comments section is full of appreciation for the two.

One of the comments read, “Cutest picture on Instagram today”, another one was, “Kasla goade. God bless you both”. A third user wrote, “He resembles you”.

As far as Urmila’s work is concerned, she has been a part of several shows, including the much-loved “Duheri". Urmila had shared several photos and videos even while she was pregnant. She shared many special moments of this beautiful journey with her fans not just through her Instagram account but also on YouTube.

From beauty to lifestyle to other tips, Urmila’s YouTube channel has got it all.

