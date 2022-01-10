Actors Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Sheikh Open Up About Their Separation For First Time

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh, one of the most loved TV couples, parted ways over a year ago, but neither of the two spoke about the separation until recently.

Speaking to The Times of India recently, Sanjeeda said, “I would not want to comment on this. I am just focusing on making my child feel proud of my work and that will happen soon.”

Aamir, on the other hand, said, “I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.”

The two actors recently became parents to a daughter through surrogacy.

Aamir and Sanjeeda Sheikh were in a relationship for a long time before the two tied the knot. They were referred to as called the “star couple of television". Both appeared on several TV shows and also won the reality show Nach Baliye Season 3.

Aamir has appeared in many TV shows, including ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’ and ‘Sarojini’. Sanjeeda, on the other hand, has also worked in shows, including ‘Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka’, ‘Bidaai’, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, ‘Love Ka Hai Intezaar’.

Sanjeeda is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with her daughter.

Fans In Shock:

Actor Aamir Ali is in South Africa these days in connection with the shooting of his new project for a month. After returning to India, he will be busy shooting for a series. The announcement of Aamir and Sanjeeda’s separation has given fans quite a shock.

