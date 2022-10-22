Actors Abhijeet Amkar and Pratiksha Mungekar to Join Hands for Baby On Board

Marathi actors Abhijeet Amkar and Pratiksha Mungekar will soon share screen space in the series Baby On Board, which will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Planet Marathi from October 28. The makers dropped its trailer on October 20, giving a glimpse of couple Shruti and Siddharth’s journey. Their life goes through a massive change as they are about to embrace parenthood soon. How they manage to tackle the changes in their life with this important event forms the crux of Baby On Board’s story.



Users loved how the trailer promises a feel-good entertainer with makers infusing humour and realism in the right proportions. Planet Marathi’s founder and head Akshay Bardapurkar is every bit excited about this series with a refreshing concept. Akshay feels that young couples will be able to connect more with this light-hearted romantic comedy. It is because pregnancy is a special phase for both husband and wife. According to Akshay, this series should be enjoyed by family together.

Sagar Kesarkar has written and directed this series. Sanjay Kulkarni, Vijay Vid Mishra, Sanjivani Patil, Prashant Vichare and others have essayed pivotal roles. Nikhil Waradkar and Rohan Kantak are associated with this project as cinematographers.

Baby On Board will be an extremely important project for Abhijeet whose last film Takatak was a failure at the box office. Takatak directed by Milind Kavde revolves around Kamakshi who is married to Chandu. Their marriage takes a turn when Kamakshi comes to know about Chandu’s porn addiction.

Meanwhile, Chandu’s sister Minakshi finds herself stuck in a love triangle. According to critics, Takatak failed to connect with audiences due to forced adult comedy. No connection between Chandu and Minakshi’s stories also acted as a spoilsport. Abhijeet’s lacklustre portrayal of Chandu was condemned by critics as well.

Meanwhile, Pratiksha has impressed viewers with her character Chitra Khanvilkar in the TV series Jeev Majha Guntala. Directed by Deepak Nalawade, this series revolved around Antara, an auto rickshaw driver’s love story.

