Actors Akshay Waghmare, Aastad Kale Disappointed Over Lack of Screens for Sher Shivraj

Marathi film Sher Shivraj has managed to thrive at the box office despite facing tough competition from big-budget films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Jersey. The movie has made over Rs 4 crore at the box office and is winning the hearts of the audience.

Directed by Digpal Lanjekar, the film stars Chinmay Mandlekar and Mrinal Kulkarni and is based on the incidents from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But there is anger in certain quarters in Maharashtra that the film was not given a sufficient number of screens in the state. Actors Akshay Waghmare and Aastad Kale have voiced their opinions on the issue on social media.

Facebook post by Aastad Kale

Aastad Kale, who is married to Swapnali Patil and also featured in Big Boss Marathi 1, shared his thoughts on the issue on his Facebook account. While raising some pertinent questions, Aastad also asked how long before Marathi films got their due in Maharashtra? Aastad also shared screenshots of a popular ticket booking site which revealed that Sher Shivraj had very few shows in multiplexes and other theatres.

Public protest by Akshay Waghmare:

Meanwhile, Akshay Waghmare of Big Boss Marathi 3 fame wrote on Instagram that it was unfortunate that a Marathi film was not given an appropriate number of shows in Maharashtra and that Marathis had to fight for their mother tongue in their state.

Akshay wondered that if a Marathi film made on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not getting sufficient screens, what would happen to other Marathi films. Akshay made it clear that the young generation should get to know about the legendary life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.