Actors Avinash, Aishwarya Narkar Jump on Kacha Badam Trend; Reel Goes Viral

The song Kacha badam is the toast of the season, and people can’t stop grooving to it. From Bollywood celebrities to South actors, everyone is seen shaking a leg to the song in their reels. The latest celebrities to jump on the trend are Avinash and Aishwarya Narkar, one of the most beloved couples on Marathi television.

Avinash and Aishwarya are very popular among Marathi viewers. Recently, the duo posted a reel with Ashwini Kasar on the viral song. In the video, Avinash’s exuberant dance has impressed the social media users, and many are saying that he is the best part of the video. The video has more than 8,000 likes and is captioned, “Kacha Badam, pakke Khiladi".

The song has received more than 60 crore views on YouTube So far. The song is a version of folk and rap music. Versions of this Bengali song have also been recreated in different languages, and their reels are neverending.

The video shows a vendor peddling his ware and a rapper assisting him in his work. The singer’s name is Bhuvan Badayakar, a resident of the Kuralgujari village of West Bengal.

Avinash and Aishwarya Narkar have worked together in a host of movies and TV shows. Avinash acted in movies such as Uday, Khatarnak and Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, while Aishwarya headlined Bhiti Ek Satya, Mala Jagaychay, Ranragini, Raja Pandharicha, Gagangiri Maharaja, Bhiu Nakos Mi Tujhya Pathishi Ahe etc.

