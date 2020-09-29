Actors Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan's Show 'Ishq Subhan Allah' to Go Off Air

Ishq Subhan Allah is set to go off air next month after a two-and-half year run. Its lead actors Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan say they will miss shooting for the romantic drama.

Eisha, who played the role of Zara, said: "I am thankful to all our fans for having showered us with immense love and adulation. I have loved every bit of this wonderful journey and I am going to surely miss shooting for the show. This show was indeed like my baby."

"Above all, I will miss all my co-actors and friends that I have made on the sets in the course of this journey. Zara's role has indeed given me a different identity and has been extremely close to my heart. There is a lot that I have learnt from her and in many ways she has been such an inspiration that it is surely going to take me a while to go from being Zara to Eisha. I believe, for an actor, this is certainly the biggest achievement," she added.

Adnan also said that he is going to miss the show.

"I have lived the character of Kabeer for almost two and a half years now. The experience of shooting this show has been nothing less than incredible and I am really thankful to my co-stars Eisha Singh, Monika Khanna and our extended crew team for making this journey such a delightful, memorable and enriching one. Now that the show is coming to an end I cannot help but say, all's well that ends well. I just want to thank all the people involved with this show and more importantly, to all our fans for being our pillars of support and strength," he said.

The show's last episode will air on October 2 on Zee TV.