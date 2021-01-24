Actors Karanveer Mehra, Nidhi V Seth Tie the Knot in Gurudwara

Actors Karanveer Mehra and Nidhi V Seth have tied the knot in a New Delhi gurudwara in a traditional sikh ceremony on Sunday.

The event was an intimate affair with the presence of family members and close friends. The traditional ceremony will be followed by a dinner at a hotel in the city.

Karanveer wore a brown sherwani with floral print to his wedding. The bride looked stunning in her embroidered lehenga. She completed her look with heavy jewellery. Both bride and the groom were seen taking part in wedding rituals.

Karanveer is known for playing the role of Naren opposite Ankita Lokhande in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta. He was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart Devika Mehra. After eight years of marriage, the couple got divorced.

Karanveer started his career in showbiz with the 2005 show Remix. He has also starred in Bollywood movies like Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money and others.