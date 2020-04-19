Actors Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma Announce Marriage with This Adorable Selfie

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma have announced on social media that they are husband and wife now. The couple was supposed to have a lavish wedding on April 15. However, given the current situation of the coronavirus spread, the lovebirds cancelled their wedding celebrations and donated the entire money kept aside for the festivities to help those in need. The kind gesture had won them praise from fans on social media.

Kunal recently shared the couple's lovely selfie on social media and announced that they are married. In the pic, Puja can be seen flaunting vermilion or sindoor on her forehead.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Kunal wrote, "First click ♥️ shaadi mubarak to us (sic)."

Actors Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Malik, Sahil Anand and many others jumped into the comments section and sent heartwarming wishes to the newlyweds.

For the uninitiated, Pooja & Kunal met each other on the sets of Star Plus show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna in 2008 and are together since then. There was a time when Puja-Kunal's relationship went through a rough patch. However, they sailed past through it and are now happily married.

