MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actors Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma Announce Marriage with This Adorable Selfie

Puja Bannerjee, Kunal Verma

Puja Bannerjee, Kunal Verma

Actors Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee were supposed to tie the knot on April 15 in a lavish ceremony but instead donated the money to charity.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
Share this:

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma have announced on social media that they are husband and wife now. The couple was supposed to have a lavish wedding on April 15. However, given the current situation of the coronavirus spread, the lovebirds cancelled their wedding celebrations and donated the entire money kept aside for the festivities to help those in need. The kind gesture had won them praise from fans on social media.

Kunal recently shared the couple's lovely selfie on social media and announced that they are married. In the pic, Puja can be seen flaunting vermilion or sindoor on her forehead.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Kunal wrote, "First click ♥️ shaadi mubarak to us (sic)."

Actors Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Malik, Sahil Anand and many others jumped into the comments section and sent heartwarming wishes to the newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram

First click ♥️ shaadi mubarak to us

A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma) on

For the uninitiated, Pooja & Kunal met each other on the sets of Star Plus show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna in 2008 and are together since then. There was a time when Puja-Kunal's relationship went through a rough patch. However, they sailed past through it and are now happily married.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres