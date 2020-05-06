MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Actors Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Name Their Newborn Anayka

Smriti Khanna with husband

Smriti Khanna with husband

Smriti and her husband Gautam welcomed their first child on April 15. The couple met on the sets of the TV show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi".

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
TV stars Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have named their newborn daughter Anayka. On Tuesday, Smriti took to Instagram and shared the "first family picture", also revealing her baby's name.

"Anayka...#family#FirstFamilyPic#DaddysGirl," she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Anayka ❤️ #family #FirstFamilyPic #DaddysGirl

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

Smriti and her husband Gautam welcomed their first child on April 15. The couple met on the sets of the TV show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi".

A few days ago, Smriti posted her before and after childbirth pictures on social media, leaving everyone stunned with the loss of her pregnancy weight so quickly.

"Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I'll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little one#postpartum#postpartumtransformation#newmom #mombod," she had shared.

