Actors Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia Worked Together Before Ramayan, See Pic

Sunil Lahri with Dipika Chikhlia

Sunil Lahri with Dipika Chikhlia

Sunil Lahri shared a throwback pic of his and Dipika Chikhlia collaboration before the hit mythological show 'Ramayan'.

Television actor Sunil Lahiri, who shot to limelight after playing the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, shared a throwback picture of himself along with actress Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita on Sunday.

Through his post, Sunil revealed that he and Dipika had worked in a television serial before starring in the popular mythological serial together.

Captioning the image, Sunil wrote, “Myself and Deepika Ji in one of the serials before Ramayan (sic)."

The 59-year-old actor, though, didn’t reveal the name of the serial but several users were quick to point it out. One user said he and Dipika had featured in a soap opera named Vikram Aur Betaal and she further added that she didn’t enjoy watching Sita and Laxman together in Ramayan.

Earlier, Sunil had shared a still from his debut film Naxalite, which starred Smita Patil.

“Sharing old memory with all my friends and followers, I was lucky to work in very first film Naxalite with most talented & beautiful actress late Ms Smita Patil and another very renowned & talented filmmaker writer late Mr KA Abbas at my late teenage age (sic),” read the caption.

Ramayan is being re-run on Doordarshan due to the coronavirus lockdown. The mythological epic was first aired in the year 1987. The show featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

