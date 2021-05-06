Actors Who are Now Pursuing Alternate Career

The world of entertainment may be very glamorous and inviting but sometimes actors too quit their profession for an alternate career choice. Here we look at some of the famous names who made it big in showbiz before opting out voluntarily.

Jheel Mheta

Jheel Mehta aka Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah quit the popular comedy show in 2012. She now runs a make up and hair styling business.

Jhanak Shukla

Karishma Kaa Karishma child actress quit the world of TV and films while she was still in school. She went on to focus on education and also opened a soap business during coronavirus lockdown.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna starred opposite the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in Bollywood films before quitting the profession. She is now a published author and film producer.

Sahil Khan

The actor who made his Bollywood debut in Style in 2001, made a premature exit from the movies and started his own chain of gyms and fitness training centres.

Aashka Goradia Goble

Aashka recently announced her permanent break from entertainment world. She said she will pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Preity Zinta

Preity has seemingly left the world of acting. She now owns a team in the Indian Premiere League and lives in the US.

Dino Morea

Model and actor Dino Morea has left the world of showbiz and now owns and runs restaurants across Mumbai.

Addite Malik

Actress Addite Malik has also seemingly said goodbye to the world of acting. She now runs a restaurant in Mumbai with her partners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here