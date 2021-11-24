Actors Who Followed Their Grandfathers' Footsteps To Show Business

Naga Chaitanya, the grandson of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, turned 35 on November 23. On this occasion, Naga Chaitanya has released the first-look posters of his upcoming films Thank You and Bangar Raju. Along with the poster, the actor wrote, “Two very special films…Grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people. Thank you for all the love and for constantly putting light on my journey."

To mark the special day, here’s a News18 special report on actors, who started their acting career in the film industry with the name of their grandfathers.

Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna’s eldest son Naga Chaitanya from the Akkineni Nageswara Rao family made his entry into the industry as an actor and has cemented his place in the industry.

Akkineni Akhil

Nagarjuna’s second son Akhil also set his foot in the industry to try his luck in acting. Akhil was praised highly for his performance in Most Eligible Bachelor, which was released this year.

Yarlagadda Sumanth

He is the eldest grandson of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Yarlagadda is best known for starring in the films Satyam, Gowri, Godavari, and many more.

Rana Daggubati

He is the grandson of Telugu movie producer Daggubati Ramanaidu. He is known for his role in the film Baahubali.

Abhiram Daggubati

He is the second grandson of Guinness World Record producer and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Daggubati Ramanaidu. Abhiram will soon be making his debut in the industry.

Jr. NTR

We don’t need an introduction here. He is the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. He will next be seen in the much-awaited film RRR.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

He is also the grandson of N. T. Rama Rao. He is best known for films such as Athanokkade, Hare Ram, and 118. He also owns a production company N. T. R. Arts, named after his grandfather.

Ranbir Kapoor

Can we call him the nation’s heartthrob? Grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya. The actor has a number of key projects in his pipeline, including Brahmastra and Samshera.

Karan Deol

Karan Deol made his debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Dharmendra’s grandson will next be seen in Velle.

