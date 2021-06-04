Actors Who Have Been Replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The makers have not replaced Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but some other important actors have been replaced. Disha played the character of Daya and went on maternity leave in 2017 and is yet to return. Various rumours about her quitting and finding her replacement keeps doing rounds. However, no official statement from the actress or makers have been released on the same.

Let’s take a look at all those actors who have been replaced on the show:

Neha Mehta – Sunayana Fozdar

Neha, who was playing the role of Anjali since its inception in 2008, has been replaced by Sunayana. The latter stepped into the character last year after Neha quit the show over discipline issues on the set.

Gurucharan Singh Sodhi - Balwinder Singh Suri

Balwinder played the character of Sodhi from 2008-2013 and was replaced by Laad Singh Maan for over a year. After he returned to the show, he was seen playing Sodhi till June last year before Balwinder took his place in the show.

Bhavya Gandhi – Raj Anadkat

Bhavya was seen in the role of Jethalal and Daya’s son Tapu. He wanted to try his hand at movies and left the show in 2017. Later, he was replaced by Raj in the show. He has been playing the character for 3 years now.

Kavi Kumar Azad – Nirmal Soni

Before Kavi, who played the role of Dr Hathi from 2009 till his last breath, Nirmal was seen in the character for over a year. After the former’s demise in 2018, he again stepped into the character.

Jheel Mehta – Palak Sindhwani

Initially, Jheel played the character of Sonu in the show. After four years she left the show to concentrate on her studies. After Jheel and before Palak, Nidhi Bhanushali portrayed the character for around 7 years and left the show for the same reason as Jheel. Later, Palak took over the character and is still seen in the show.

