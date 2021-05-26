Actors Who Landed in the Soup Over Controversial Comments

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary and Munmun Dutta have been facing wrath of netizens for using casteist slur in their respective Vlogs. Days after a written complaint was filed against Munmun for referring to a community in a distasteful manner, Yuvika did the same thing in her video. Elsewhere, Aditya Narayan apologised to people of Alibaug for his disparaging remarks on Indian Idol 12 and Hollywood actor John Cena courted controversy after he called Taiwan an independent nation. As actors continue to speak out of turn, we look at some of the celebs who courted controversy with their remarks, often unintentional.

John Cena

John Cena had to apologise to Chinese people recently for referring to Taiwan as an independent nation. His comments prompted a backlash in China, which considers self-ruling Taiwan to be part of its territory.

Aditya Narayan

While hosting Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan made a disparaging remark on people of Alibaug. After backlash and calls to stop the show’s shoot, Aditya apologised for speaking out of turn.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo is receiving a lot of hate on social media for apologising for his comments made on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Earlier, Mark shared an online petition and called for sanctions against Israel. In his latest tweet, he backtracked and wrote, “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide.’ It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole (sic)."

Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary is embroiled in a controversy after she used casteist slur in her YouTube Vlog. In the clip, Yuvika could be seen filming her husband Prince Narula at a salon. She then commented that she “did not want to look like" a certain community. This has sparked outrage and she later apologised for her comments.

Munmun Dutta

A case has been filed against Munmun Dutta for using casteist slur. She referred to a certain community in her video on YouTube and said “she did not want to look" like them.

Jaan Kumar Sanu

On Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu stopped a fellow participant from speaking in Marathi. This sparked outrage and host Salman Khan asked him to apologise for the same. The channel also had issued an apology letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and had promised to remove the comments from future telecasts.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has been outspoken on various issues on social media. Most recently, her Twitter account was banned for her comments on post poll violence in West Bengal.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan likened the pain he suffered during Sultan shoot to that of a ‘r*ped woman’. His father Salim Khan had to apologise for the unsavoury remarks.

