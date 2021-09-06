Daniel Craig to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Actors Who Left Popular Film Franchises

The new James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been announced to release on September 30. It will mark the fifth and final outing of actor Daniel Craig as MI6 Agent 007. Craig has been the most successful Bond actor of all times and he will be departing the franchise now after taking on the role in Casino Royale in 2006.

As No Time To Die marks Craig’s final outing as James Bond, we look at actors who left popular film franchises.

Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood star Dwayne Jonson aka The Rock joined the Fast and The Furious franchise in 2001 with blockbuster Fast Five. His character of Luke Hobbs got very popular and catapulted the franchise to newer heights. However, after a feud with actor and producer Vin Diesel, The Rock quit the franchise in 2017 after release of The Fate of the Furious . He is now headlining the spin off franchise Hobbs and Shaw with Jason Statham.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom was a part of the first three films in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. They were all big hits. However, Bloom did not return for the fourth movie and afterwards. However, when the fourth film On Stranger Tides was in development, it was announced that Bloom would return to reprise his role.

Sean Connery

Another popular James Bond actor, Sean Connery, played Agent 007 in five movies from 1962 to 1967. In 1969, he decided not to return to play Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and was replaced by George Lazenby.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon headlined the very successful Bourne franchise in three films. However, when director Paul Greengrass chose not to direct the fourth installment in the franchise, Damon quit with him. The fourth Bourne film was made with Jeremy Renner as the lead character. It wasn’t as successful. In 2016, Damon and Greengrass returned to make Jason Bourne.

Keira Knightley

Knightley left the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after four films between 2003 and 2017.

Terrence Howard

Howard was apart of the first Iron Man film. However, while everyone else made a return in the second film, Howard stepped out.

