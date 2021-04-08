Actors Who Left their Shows Within Days and Why They Did So

Last year, around the same time film and television shootings were halted. However, after three-four months when the Covid-19 situation slightly improved the shootings were given a green signal.

But many shows did not survive the lockdown and went off-air abruptly leaving empty slots on TV, which were filled by some new shows. Three such shows that made their way to the TV were Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati, Shaadi Mubarak and Gangs of Filmistaan.

However, the main characters from these shows took an exit within few days of its launch.

Actor Kunal Saluja, who played the lead role of Aparshakti Awasthi in Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati, took an exit from the show. The actor is all set to tie the knot in April and couldn’t manage his dates.

He said, “I am getting married in April. In fact, my sister, too, is getting married on the same day. It became difficult to manage my dates and hence, I had to exit the show.”

Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati was launched on February 22, 2021.

Actress Rajshree Thakur had made a comeback to the small screen after 4 years with Shaadi Mubarak. However, the actress was replaced overnight by Rati Pandey.

Later, Rajshree revealed the reason for her exit from the show, she said, “The real reason about my exit is that I was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours and 26 days in a month, especially having a three-year-old daughter at home."

Shaadi Mubarak was launched on August 24, 2020.

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who was seen in Gangs Of Filmistaan after a two year break from acting, felt exploited by the makers and left the show.

She said, “Mujhe bola mera comeback hai, par mujhe to back mein rakha hai. The producers are exploiting actors because many didn’t have any work for the last four months. How can we work like this?”

Gangs Of Filmistan started airing from August 31, 2020 and featured Sunil Grover, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here