Actors Who Took the Unconventional Road for Romantic Films and Were Lauded for it

Getting into the skin of a film character requires lot of efforts for the actors which at many times may go unnoticed. We are taking a look at actors who went the unconventional way for playing a character in a romantic film.

Salman Khan in Tere Naam

Radhe Bhaiya (Salman Khan) will forever be etched in the memory of fans. From Salman Khan’s mid-parted hair to his dressing sense, everything about the Tere Naam character had become a rage. However, as the film progresses, Salman has to slip into the skin of a person who loses his mental balance. This part of the film strikes an emotional chord and Salman not only worked well on his character, but look and diction as well.

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor was questioned by many for taking on the role of a toxic male in Kabir Singh. The film was a controversial hit and how Shahid has worked on himself for role shows. Not only he looks convincing in the segments where he has to appear intoxicated, his physical transformation was also praiseworthy.

Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz

Aitraaz remains one of the most memorable film of Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood career. She played the role of Sonia, an amibitious and manipulative woman in the film, who falsely accuses an office employee, Raj, played by Akshay Kumar of molesting her. Sonia was largely a negative shade, but with her performance, Priyanka manages to evoke empathy for her lovelorn character.

Abhay Deol in Dev D

Dev D became a cult upon arrival. The flawed character of Dev, played by Abhay Deol, was not only challenging, but unseen in films in India. It was a risk that had to be taken and Abhay’s performance was lauded by all. Anurag Kashyap does not paint a target on Dev, but lets him seek salvation.

Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan

Meek female lovers have been aplenty in Hindi films, but Taapsee Pannu shattered the notion of what constitutes female desire on screen in Manmarziyaan. She refuses to bow down to patriarchy and again, Anurag Kashyap presents us with a flawed but relatable character in Rumi.

Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi gained a lot of weight for her role in debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. It was not a norm to romance a plus size character on screen in Bollywood. But Bhumi’s portrayal is authentic and evokes bittersweet emotions that one faces in life.

Dhanush in Raanjhanaa

Watching Dhanush in Raanjhanaa is a delight. He undergoes major body transformation for his role in the film and it has turned out to be rewarding as Raanjhanaa still remains one of his most successful films in Bollywood and South film industry.

Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

Kangana is unabashed and care-free as Tanu. Her character risks it all in love and returns empty-handed. This was not the kind of role that can be played easily and Kangana brings her A-game to the task.

Irrfan in The Lunchbox

Saajan of The Lunchbox tugs at the heart strings slowly. Not only is Irrfan genuine in the film, his character drips with innocence and bring to the screen how it feels to be alone during the later stages of life.

