Actors Who Used Brownface for Their Movie Look

The Family Man 2 shows Samantha Akkineni’s character Raji using brownface to showcase her Sri Lankan-Tamil descent. As much as her performance is being loved by the fans, not many are liking her look. She uses brownface, which refers to lighter-skinned actors getting drastic darkening make-up to pass off as darker-skinned characters. However, this is not a new phenomenon. New age actors too have been using this technique to look the part. We take a look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia used brownface for playing her girl from Bihar in Udta Punjab. She was criticised for appropriating the culture of the state.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik used brownface in Super 30. He too played the character of a person hailing from Bihar. The stereotype invited a lot of criticism on social media.

Ranveer Singh

In Gully Boy, Ranveer who portrayed Murad, uses brownface to lend authenticity to his ‘Dharavi’ look.

Bhumi Pednekar

In Bala, which in part deals with the obsession with lighter skin tone, lead actress Bhumi used heavy make up to look dark skinned.

Zeenat Aman

In Pyaas, Zeenat played the role of a sweeper and used brownface make up technique to look darker.

Sayani Gupta

She plays Gaura, a Dalit woman in an UP village in Article 15, who approaches the police to find her missing sister. Her face is darkened for effect.

