Actors With Multiple Projects Likely to be Pushed Due to Covid Second Wave

From Ram Setu to Adipurush and Tiger 3, the second wave of Covid-19 has once again brought film production to a standstill, leaving many of the teams behind these potential blockbusters uncertain when they will be able to call action again. Not just that, they are also trying to figure out how to accommodate and space out the releases of other big tentpoles in the coming months once things get back on track. There are so many Bollywood actors who had multiple films lined up for release and to be shot but the projects have been pushed back indefinitely following a huge spike in the Covid-19 cases.

Take a look at the list of actors whose multiple films are affected by the Covid-19 second wave:

Akshay Kumar’s highly-anticipated film Sooryavanshi has once again been postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. The film also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos. On April 4, Akshay also announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following this, the shoot of his upcoming action-adventure drama Ram Setu was also halted. Akshay has a bunch of films scheduled for release this year including Bellbottom, Atrangi Re, and Prithviraj. But going by the current situation in the country, it seems the actor will have to either take the OTT route for the release of his films or wait until the impact of this pandemic subsides.

Salman Khan’s most-awaited actioner Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to release on Eid, i.e. May 13. But the actor recently said that if the lockdown continues in Maharashtra and other states, then he might have to push the release of the film to the next Eid. Salman had also begun shooting for Tiger 3 in Mumbai but after the 15-day lockdown and other Covid restrictions were introduced by the Maharashtra government, the film’s production has come to standstill. Salman also has an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, which was also being shot in Mumbai but the filming has currently been put on hold due to the curfew.

Deepika Padukone has been shooting nonstop for Shakun Batra’s next in Alibaug. However, with the new restrictions in the state, its filming is likely to be impacted until restrictions on film shoots are lifted. Deepika is also playing the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in YRF’s Pathan.

After getting delayed for a year, Ranveer Singh’s most-awaited project ’83 is scheduled to release on June 4. But with so much uncertainty around the end of this global pandemic, it’s difficult to say if 83 will be able to arrive in cinemas as per the scheduled release. Ranveer has yet another film scheduled to release this year. Titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film will hit the theatres on August 27, 2021.

Kriti Sanon has been roped in for a bunch of projects lately. From Adipurush to Ganapath, the actress has quite a few films in her hand. Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, went on floors in Mumbai in February, but it is now delayed, and there is no clarity on when shooting will resume. Kriti is also awaiting the release of his most ambitious film Mimi, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Earlier this year, Vijan said that Mimi would release sometime in May. But there’s been no official announcement so far.

Katrina Kaif has currently three films in her kitty including Sooryavanshi, Tiger 3, and Phone Bhoot. While Tiger 3 pre-production work had started, there is no clarity on when the shoot will begin, given the curfew-like restrictions in Maharashtra. On the other hand, Sooryavanshi has been delayed indefinitely.

