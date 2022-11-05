Actress Aditi Prabhudeva To Tie Knot Soon, Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva, known for films like Old Monk and Totapuri: Chapter 1, is soon going to tie the knot with her coffee planter boyfriend Yashasvi Patla on November 27. The duo was engaged in December last year. While the wedding is scheduled to be held in a grand manner with many revered personalities from the Kannada film industry expected to attend, the wedding invitation card is now going viral on the internet.

The wedding invitation is 5 pages long and is printed entirely in green and begins with a prayer to Goddess Maa Bhuvaneshwari. It has been prepared with a QR code to reveal the venue of the marriage. As you turn the pages and keep reading, there are wonderful lines that will catch your attention.

Romantic verses in Kannada language have been written through the 5-page invitation card and at the end of the card it is printed, “Two loving hearts are getting united. Their lives will soon be intertwined and they will live together. Requesting to come with all your love and bless the couple.”

“With new dreams, with new beliefs, with the desire to achieve new horizons, we are starting the chapter of love of life called marriage. You all are requested to be a part of the beginning,” was written on the card.

Aditi, who began her acting career in television industry by appearing in serials, made her Kannada cinema debut with the movie Dhairyam, in which she co-starred with Ajai Rao. In an old interview with ETimes talking about her boyfriend, she said, “I love nature, animals, being a home bird and Yashasvi, who hails from Patla in Coorg, shares a similar outlook. He loves having family around, is emotional and loves animals. As a coffee planter, being one with nature comes naturally to him. So, he’s everything that I wanted in my man.”

