Actress Aditi Shankar's Instagram is An Inspiration For Fashion Enthusiasts

Actress Aditi Shankar, who made her debut with the recently released Viruman, has shared some classy outfit goals. Aditi dolled up in an all-black contemporary midi. She opted for high golden heels and golden earrings. She rounded her look with a sassy ponytail.

The actress’ makeup was minimalist with pink matte lips. The pretty girl posed effortlessly for the lens. She captioned the pictures, “Keep your heels high and standard higher.” Aditi is styled by Dr Vinothini Pandian.

Fans have shared their love for the gorgeous actress. A user wrote, “Super stylish. My favourite black. You are looking marvelous.” Another fan wrote, “Your heels are high but your career after Viruman seems to be higher.”

In yet another reel, Aditi donned a white Rubeena Afroz saree. With silver borders and a sleek bun, she posed for shutterbugs. Aditi was heavily jewelled with complementing earrings, bangles, neckpieces, wrist watches, and rings.

“Feels like I’m living in a dream,” she said. A user reacted, “Eighth wonder of the world.” Another wrote, “So gorgeous and pretty.” Others too thronged the comment section with heart emojis.

In another series of pictures, she presented her sporty look with white side-cut trousers and a blue crop top, laced with crossed strips. Aditi’s stiletto compliments her earrings. She rounded off her look with braids and statement rings. Aditi’s blue eyeliner gives a sassy look. She captions, “Can you keep up?”

On the work front, Aditi’s Viruman with Karthi received good reviews from the audience. Viruman became the eighth highest opening of 2022 in Tamil Nadu. Viruman has so far collected Rs.53.65 crore.

