Actress Aditi Vinayak Dravid Leaves Colors Marathi Show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli became very popular among the audience with an interesting subject that emphasised not to judge people based on their weight. The cast of this show also became household names among Marathi television viewers because of their acting. Reportedly, many of the actors have recently left the show. Last year, actress Pooja Purandare, who played the role of Kamini left the show. Now, Aditi Vinayak Dravid who plays the role of Nandini has announced to quit the daily soap.

Aditi shared this update in an Instagram post. Aditi, sharing a photo of the first time she got ready as Nandini and read the script, wrote that the journey started on August 27 and initially it was only for 2 months, but I don’t know when six months have passed.

“And this is possible only because of the love of all of you! Nandini had to say official Bye-Bye! Thank you would be a small word for the amount of love you guys have shown! Extremely grateful, that I got to be Nandini! I loveeee her and i miss being her! Thank you @colorsmarathi and @manava.naik,” she added.

Apart from Aditi and Pooja, actress Pramitee Narke had also left the show due to skin allergy problem. Pramitee was enacting the role of Abhya’s daughter in law. Veteran actor Dhananjay Wable had also left the show earlier after a couple of episodes. Gauri Kiran, who played the character of Latika’s sister has also left the series and Atisha Naik is no longer a part of this serial.

Recently, actress Radha Sagar had joined the cast of this serial. Radha is playing the role of Abhilasha in this show. Radha’s character was introduced with an interesting twist. It is shown that Abhimanyu has met her on road while riding his bike. It remained to be seen that whether Abhilasha joins hands with Daulat to harm Abhimanyu and Latika.

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli started airing on Colors Marathi on August 31 in 2020. Sameer Paranjape, Akshaya Naik, Hrishikesh Shelar played important roles in the series. Sandesh Upashyam, Pranav Prabhakar and Umesh Damle are also seen in this show.

