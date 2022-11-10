Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi Looks Gorgeous In These White Outfits; Take a Look

Aishwarya Lekshmi is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from her outstanding acting prowess, she is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Ponniyin Selvan: I star knows how to make heads turn with her fashion statements. And, her Instagram feed is proof.

Recently, Aishwarya shared a streak of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoots, which left fans gushing over her impressive sense of style. In the pictures, the 32-year-old actress rocked an ethereal off-white Anarkali suit with intricate embroidery and mirror work. Aishwarya paired her outfit with statement earrings and a silver bracelet. Dewy makeup with a nude base rounded off her effortless look.

In another set of pictures, Aishwarya Lekshmi sported a white ensemble, yet again, shelling out major fashion goals for fans. For one of the promotional events for her latest film Kumari, the model-turned-actress donned an indo-western outfit. She opted for a traditional white cotton saree with hints of gold and gave it a western twist by pairing it with a full-sleeved peplum top cinched at the waist. With her tresses left open in soft curls, an emerald-encrusted choker completed her look

On the work front, Aishwarya Lekshmi was recently seen in the mythological fantasy film Kumari. The movie was directed by Nirmal Sahadev, and it featured Shine Tom Chacko and Surabhi Lakshmi in supporting roles. Up next, she has the Malayalam action thriller Christopher in the pipeline. The upcoming film, helmed by B. Unnikrishnan, stars Mammootty in the lead role.

Besides Christopher, Aishwarya also has Abhilash Joshiy’s gangster film King Of Kotha in her kitty.

