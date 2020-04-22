Actress Amala Paul Denies Getting Married Secretly to Bhavninder Singh

Recently, pictures of South star Amala Paul's secret wedding went viral when her boyfriend, Mumbai-based singer, Bhavninder Singh uploaded them on social media. Even though he immediately deleted it, the pictures still made their way to social media.

Speaking to a Telugu entertainment portal, Amala said, "My wedding has some more time to happen. I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce about my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes," according to Pinkvilla.

Amala also opened up about her future projects. She will be seen in the Telugu remake of Lust Stories and will also be working with Mahesh Bhatt. "I'm playing the role of Parveen Babi and this story belong to 1970s. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amitra Puri, Pushpadeep Bharadwaj and others are also part of this series. Well, cant reveal more about this," she said.

Amala had previously been married to filmmaker AL Vijay. They had tied the knot in 2014 and separated in 2017.

Amala was last seen in Rathna Kumar's Aadai, for which she received accolades.

