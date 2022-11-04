Actress Amala Paul Looks Stunning In Black Floral Jumpsuit, Pics Go Viral

Actress Amala Paul is a well-known face in the Tamil Malayalam and Telugu film Industry. She has worked in famous movies like Mynaa, Vettai, Naayak, Mili, Pasanga 2, Hebbuli, Aadai, Kutty Story, and many more. Apart from her acting skills, Amala is also known for her fantastic fashion choices.

Recently, the actress set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot pictures. In the photos, Amala is seen in a black halter-neck floral jumpsuit with a plunging v-neckline and has completed her look with matching feather earrings.

Top showsha video

The actress has kept her hair tied in a semi-bun and has completed her look with neutral makeup. She has captioned her photos, “Reaching my highest self-calling, one step at a time!” In total, Amala Paul’s latest photos are just stunning.

See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)



Seeing the post, fans showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, the actress took a break from films in 2019 and made her comeback in 2021. Next, she will be seen in the lead role in the upcoming Malayalam movie Teacher. The film is helmed by director Vivek, best known for the Fahadh Faasil starrer movies like Athiran and Malgudi Days. The shooting for the film has begun at Kollam, Kerala. She also has director B. Unnikrishnan Christopher, epic survival drama film Aadujeevitham, and director Vinoth K.R. ‘s action adventure Adho Andha Paravai Pola in her pipeline.

She also made her OTT debut with the web series Kudi Yedamaithe in 2021 and later worked in Ranjish Hi Sahi and Victim: Who is next?

Read all the Latest Movies News here