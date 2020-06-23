Actress Amrita Rao Forgoes Rent Of Her Tenants Due to Lockdown

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao, who is known for films like Vivaah and Mai Hoon Na has come forward to help her tenants during the Coronavirus lockdown. She has decided to forgo rent of her tenants from March to July, because they are facing economic crisis.

The actress said, "Some of my tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income. The pandemic is a dire situation for all and they decided to be safer with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them in my best capacity."

However, she also mentioned, "Those tenants who have been occupying flats and have not lost their jobs should not use the lockdown as a mere pretext to skip paying dues and harass the landlords unnecessarily, which is also a growing menace during the lockdown."

Amrita was last seen in the 2019 Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray.

