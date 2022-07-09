Actress Amruta Dhongade Regrets Buying These 5 Things

Amruta Dhongade has proved her acting prowess over the years with projects like Tu Chandane Shimpit Jashi, Mrs Mukhyamantri and Mithun. She also loves connecting with the audience and shares interesting anecdotes from her life. Recently, in an interview with Rajshri Marathi, Amruta talked about 5 things she regretted shopping for.

The first thing Amruta talked about was shoes. Amruta said that at one point, there was a sale on Myntra. She saw that three pairs of shoes were being sold at a good discount. Seeing this, she immediately purchased the shoes but later on lamented them because they were identical pairs. She was extremely sad about this decision.

The second thing, which Amruta regretted buying, was lipstick. According to Mrs Mukhyamantri actress, she purchased that lipstick after a lot of careful research. Amruta remembered how she was confused with so many shades and finally chose one.

After returning home, she got the shock of her life. The shade she purchased was already with her and there was another regret.

Besides these two, Amruta feels disappointed for buying a pair of jeans. According to the Mithun actress, the pair was extremely loose and was still lying unused in her home.

Amruta was also struck with sadness after purchasing a one-piece dress. Tu Chandane Shimpit Jashi actress said that she loved that dress in the first instance. She immediately purchased it without giving it a second thought. It was after trying that dress that she realised it is extremely tight.

The fifth and last thing which she regretted buying was a bag. Amruta was informed by her sister-in-law that a bag worth Rs 5000 was sold for 1000 bucks. Amruta was very happy with this information and purchased that bag. Later, she realised that the buckle of that bag was broken.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.