Actress Anamica Kadamb on Playing Negative Role in TV Show Vidya
Anamica is currently playing a negative character named Ranjana on Color's show Vidya.
credits - Anamica Kadamb instagram
Actress Anamica Kadamb is currently playing a negative role in the TV show Vidya, and she is super happy to explore a different character this time.
"I'm playing a negative character named Ranjana in the show. For the first time I am essaying a negative role as I have always got positive roles. Ranjana is dabang, bold and fearless. It's totally a new drama for me," Anamica said.
Anamica also spoke about the responses she has received for her performance in Vidya.
"I'm overwhelmed with the response. Now I am looking for more challenging roles like sports personality or something based on women centric or biopic of legend personalities," she added.
Vidya is a story of a young army widow, who awaits a letter from the government regarding a job to support her family. Despite being illiterate, she is forced to take the job of teaching in a school. Initially she struggles as she steps into the role of a teacher but uses it as an opportunity to educate herself.
Vidya airs on Colors TV.
