Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Actress Anamica Kadamb on Playing Negative Role in TV Show Vidya

Anamica is currently playing a negative character named Ranjana on Color's show Vidya.

IANS

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Actress Anamica Kadamb on Playing Negative Role in TV Show Vidya
credits - Anamica Kadamb instagram

Actress Anamica Kadamb is currently playing a negative role in the TV show Vidya, and she is super happy to explore a different character this time.

"I'm playing a negative character named Ranjana in the show. For the first time I am essaying a negative role as I have always got positive roles. Ranjana is dabang, bold and fearless. It's totally a new drama for me," Anamica said.

Anamica also spoke about the responses she has received for her performance in Vidya.

"I'm overwhelmed with the response. Now I am looking for more challenging roles like sports personality or something based on women centric or biopic of legend personalities," she added.

Vidya is a story of a young army widow, who awaits a letter from the government regarding a job to support her family. Despite being illiterate, she is forced to take the job of teaching in a school. Initially she struggles as she steps into the role of a teacher but uses it as an opportunity to educate herself.

Vidya airs on Colors TV.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram