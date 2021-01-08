Actress Anandhi Ties the Knot with Socrates in Low-key Ceremony, See Pics

Actress Anandhi just got hitched and the pictures from the wedding of the Tamil film star are going viral on social media. The actress got married to Socrates, who works as an assistant director in Kollywood.

Anandhi wore a traditional red-coloured saree and looked gorgeous in her wedding dress. The groom Socrates was also wearing traditional white attire for the wedding. Producer of Tamil films JSK Satishkumar shared pictures from the wedding of the 27-year-old actress.

In the picture, famous personalities of the Tamil film industry can be seen along with the newly-married couple. Producer Siva and filmmaker Naveen Mohamedali were also present at the wedding.

In another picture, the bride can be seen donning a golden dupatta along with the saree. She paired a rather simple red-coloured saree with a heavily embroidered blouse.

Anandhi has worked in several Kollywood films and shot to fame with the Tamil film Kayal directed by Prabhu Solomon. She started working in Telugu language films initially in 2012. Her debut film was Maruthi Dasari's Bus Stop. After that, Anandhi started working in several movies in the Tamil language.

She will again be seen in a Telugu language film Zombie Reddy in 2021. This is a film from the action-horror genre and Anandhi will star opposite Sajja Teja. The movie will be directed by Prasanth Varma and is going to be his third project.

Reportedly, the couple wanted to have a grand wedding ceremony but the plan could not materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Socrates has worked as co-director in films such as Alaudhinin-Arputha Camera and Agni Siragugal.