Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj's Sassy Reply To Troll Questioning Her Sexuality
1-MIN READ

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj's Sassy Reply To Troll Questioning Her Sexuality

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 15:16 IST

Hyderabad, India

A follower asked Anasuya if she had engaged in sexual activity with women.

Anasuya has also been in the spotlight for her upcoming Tamil film Wolf, directed by Vinoo Venkatesh.

Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has been a victim of online trolling. She has been asked indecent questions many times by social media users. But she doesn’t shy away from putting forward her opinions. This makes Anasuya a favourite among the fans. Recently, Anasuya organised a chat on Instagram, where she bared her heart out on different topics asked by fans. A follower asked Anasuya if she had engaged in sexual activity with women. This question could have offended her, but Anasuya was all game and sportingly replied: “I have friends and family (members) who are gay.. but I never came across personal encounters as such.. online ?? Yes.. many!”

Fans were floored by how smartly she dealt with the question. A fan wrote that the actress has never replied to her despite constantly seeking her reply. Followers were surprised that Anasuya, despite being such a renowned actress, had the courtesy to apologise to the user. She said that social media is extremely complicated and it is not intentional on her part to not reply to the users. “Love you back,” she ended her message by saying this, along with a heart emoticon.

Anasuya has also been in the spotlight for her upcoming Tamil film Wolf, directed by Vinoo Venketesh. Wrapped in just 60 days, Wolf is expected to hit the cinema halls on March 22. After watching the first look of this film, many have opined that the special effects look quite intense and grand. Touted to be a combination of scientific and horror, the first glimpse looked even better with the opulent score by Ambareeshan.

Anju Kurian, Lakshmi Rai and MS Bhaskar will also essay pivotal roles in Wolf.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...
first published:February 25, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated:February 25, 2023, 15:16 IST
Read More