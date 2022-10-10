Actress-Anchor Anasuya Bhardwaj Brings The Sun With Her in Latest Travel Pics

Telugu actress and anchor Anasuya Bhardwaj just knows how to take away your Monday blues. An outspoken and confident soul, Anasuya is often seen on social media sharing glimpses of her stunning photoshoots, exotic travel escapades, and on-fleek dance performances, which are a treat to the eyes. Not to forget, her excellent comical timing, which she proudly displays with her funny Instagram reels.

It seems that recently the travel bug has bitten our favourite Anasuya once again. The actress has shared a string of Gram-worthy pictures on the photo-sharing application where she could be seen making the most of her time in an undisclosed foreign location.

“Well, they say I brought the sun with me,” read Anasuya’s quirky caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)

The series of snaps revealed the actress enjoying her vacation as she struck several bubbly poses in the streets on a bright sunny day. Donned in a black-and-white, woollen sweatshirt with a pair of jet-black denim shorts, Anasuya looked uber-chic. She flaunted her thighs in style, flashing her million-dollar smile for the clicks.

Clubbing her attire with a set of white sneakers, the actress let her hair down, quite literally. Anasuya rounded off her casual avatar with a black sling black and a classy pair of black sunglasses. In one of the clicks, she gave out a victory sign with both her hands, sticking her tongue out.

Top showsha video

Anasuya’s pictures have garnered her appreciation from fans who flocked to the comments to shower her with compliments. “Very cute,” wrote one user. “You look gorgeous Akka,” lavished a second. “Charming,” mentioned a third Instagram user, adding a fire emoji. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Anasuya’s travel diaries are worth being envious of. Take a look at some of her other pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anasuya will next be seen in director Murali Manohar Reddy’s Simbaa- The Forest Man. Introducing her character Akshika to the viewers, the actress shared her first-look poster, looking distressed, clad in a white saree at the premises of a court. Here’s the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)

Besides Simbaa: The Forest Man, Anasuya is also a part of a horror film titled The Chase, helmed by Caarthick Raju.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here