Actress Anjali Out of Chandrasekhar Ramesh's Next, Anikha Surendran Roped In

Actress Anjali is currently making headlines for her dance sequence in the film Macherla Niyojakavargam. Apart from this sequence, she also hogged the limelight due to the eviction from the untitled film directed by Chandrasekhar T. Ramesh.

According to reports, actress Anikha Surendran has been roped in following Anjali’s ouster. Anjali’s fans are sad about this development. They are left wondering what prompted director Chandrasekhar to change his mind at the last moment.

This yet-to-be-titled film is a remake of a Malayalam movie. Actor Arjun Das is essaying the lead role in this project. This film was touted as an important project for Anjali.

According to reports, the entire film revolved around her character.

Despite her ouster from the film, Anjali is embarking successfully on her career. Her latest dance sequence titled Ra Ra Reddy has struck a chord with the audience. Mahathi Swara Sagar scored the music. Kasarla Shyam penned the lyrics. Umaneha, Lipsika, Amrutha Varshini and Sruthi Ranjani have provided vocals to this song. Singer Aditya Iyengar is also a part of this number.

Fans are extremely happy with Anjali’s performance in this song. They dropped a lot of comments praising her work. One user wrote that Anjali is an extremely talented actress. This user expressed that he soon wishes to see her in Tamil films. Many wrote that they loved the song despite not understanding its lyrics. Users also loved the choreography and Anjali’s execution.

Apart from this song, Anjali has a lot of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Sarkarodu, Anandha Bhairavi and Shivappa. Anjali is also a part of an untitled film starring Nivin Pauly. She is also acting in the film Kanbathu Poi directed by Sarvesh. Kanbathu Poi is currently in the production stage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.