Actress Anjali’s ‘Friday Mood’ Is All About Chocolate Cravings; Check Her Post

Anjali has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Telugu thriller film Photo and has won hearts with her performances ever since. But apart from her acting prowess, the actress has also impressed her fans and followers with her style sense. She often shares snaps on her social media handle, which is loved by many. Recently, the 36-year-old shared a picture on her official Instagram account, which is going viral. In the photo, Anjali is seen in her casual avatar. She wore a sleeveless white crop top, which she paired with black shorts. She kept her hair open and rounded off her look with a pair of sandals. The actress is standing in front of the Patachi chocolate store in a mall while looking at the nameplate. She captioned her post, “#friday #mood.”

The post was loved by her fans, and they showered her with compliments in the comment section. One of the users commented, “Awesome,” while another one wrote “ Super”.

A few days back, Anjali shared a cute snap of herself to wish her fans and followers on New Year. She shared a selfie, where she is seen donning a yellow kurta and neutral makeup and looking beautiful as always.

Anjali has worked in several successful films like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Balupu, Masala, Geethanjali, and Dictator. She also received two Nandi Awards for her outstanding performance in the movies Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Balupu in 2013, and Geethanjali in 2014.

She will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu-language political thriller film, RC15. The movie is directed by S Shankar and bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

