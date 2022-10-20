Actress Anna May Wong Becomes First Asian-American To Feature On US Currency

The legendary actress, Anna May Wong, was the first Chinese American to star in a Hollywood movie. Now, she is set to become the first Asian-American to be featured on the US currency. American quarters are going to feature notable women, and Anna May Wong’s face is going to appear as part of the American Women Quarters Program. This is going to be the fifth design of the coin that features women pioneers.

In a press release by the US Mint, director Ventris Gibson said, “The fifth coin in our American Women Quarters Program honours Anna May Wong, a courageous advocate who championed for increased representation and more multi-dimensional roles for Asian American actors. This quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments by Anna May Wong, who overcame challenges and obstacles she faced during her lifetime.”

Anna May Wong first began acting at the age of 14. Her first lead role came three years later in The Toll of the Sea. She had to face racism and was underpaid, despite being considered one of the most accomplished female actors in Hollywood. According to the Guardian, Wong was also never cast as a romantic lead as laws prohibited people of different races from kissing on-screen.

She eventually traveled to Europe to find greater opportunities and was successful acting in English, German and French films. She also became the first Asian American to lead a television show, The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong. Wong was also the first Asian American to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

