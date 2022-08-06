Actress Anne Heche Hospitalised In ‘Critical Condition’ After Car Crash: Report

Actress Anne Heche, who was one of the top actresses of Hollywood in the 90s, has been hospitalised after her car crashed into a home in Los Angeles, according to a report in TMZ. She is known for her appearance in movies including Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The event happened early on Friday in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighbourhood, not far from Heche's house. Heche was seen driving a blue Mini Cooper in photos and videos shared by US media source TMZ. The car was seriously damaged at the crash site. According to the Los Angeles fire department, the car hit a two-story house and burst into intense flames, reported Fox News. The Los Angeles Fire Department said that it took 59 firemen, about 65 minutes to put out the collision-related fire, according to the statement released by them.

According to witnesses, she initially collided with an apartment complex's garage. Apartment complex residents tried to get Anne out of the car, but she shifted into reverse and raced away. A short while later, she caused a fire by crashing into a house nearby.

The LAFD also reported that although the car had driven 30 feet inside the house, the resident had managed to flee unharmed. The LAFD said that the building was left uninhabitable. She had extensive body burns when she was transported to the hospital. According to a witness, the 53-year-old star was “awake and breathing” when she was transported on a stretcher., reported Fox News.

After she played the roles of twins in the soap opera Another World, Anne rose to prominence in the entertainment business. The show even earned her a Daytime Emmy in 1991.

