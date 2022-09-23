Actress Anushka Shetty Likely To Appear On Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Talk Show

One of the most loved celebrity chat shows, Unstoppable with NBK is all set to return with a brand new season soon. It will be available to stream only on the Telugu OTT platform Aha. The show will be hosted by none other than actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, lovingly called Balayya by his fans and friends. The first season of the show, which featured chats of Balakrishna with top celebrities of the Telugu industry, received immense love and appreciation from the audiences.

A few days back, on the sets of Telugu Indian Idol, Balakrishna announced that the second season of Unstoppable will be returning soon. This has grabbed the attention of the audience and they are looking forward to the upcoming season now. Ardent fans of Balayya are eagerly waiting for the release of Unstoppable 2 but there’s no confirmation on its premiere date.

Quite a few updates from the highly anticipated chat show keep doing the rounds on social media. According to one of the latest reports, the team of Unstoppable 2 is planning to launch the show on the special occasion of Vijayadashami. It has also been reported that the shooting for Unstoppable season 2 will be kicked off on September 26.

There have been a lot of speculations about the celebrity guests on Unstoppable 2. In this season, superstars like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Trivikram Srinivas will reportedly appear on the chat show. Along with them, one of the top South actresses, Anushka Shetty, will also feature on this Balakrishna show.

