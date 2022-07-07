Actress Anveshi Jain Slays In An Orange Cut-Out Dress

Actress Anveshi Jain never fails to surprise her fans with her fashion statement. Recently, she uploaded a photo where she is seen in a sleeveless orange cut-out dress with yellow flower works on it. She paired the outfit with transparent nude heels. She accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings. The actress kept her hair open and used soft nude makeup which added more glam to her look.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform Anveshi wrote, “ I celebrated so many more reasons this past month than just my birthday! Blessed and grateful!” The photos went viral immediately. Fans showered a lot of appreciation in the comment section.

One of them wrote “Fabulous”, while another one said, “Gorgeous.” The photos have received over 1.22 lakh likes on Instagram.

Earlier, the Gandii Baat actress shared another glamorous look with her fans. She was spotted on a beach in an ombre blue striped saree and a sleeveless white blouse. She is looking absolutely gorgeous in the photo. “Saree in Maldives”, wrote Anveshi.

On the work front, Anveshi is going to make her debut in Telugu film industry with an item song in Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Ramarao On Duty. It is an action thriller movie written and directed by Sarath Mandava. Produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works, the film is scheduled to be released on July 29.

Anveshi also has a YouTube channel in her name, and she shares many videos on relationship tips there. In 2018, she was featured in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat 2 and gained a huge fan following. Anveshi also holds live chat sessions through her official app. On Anveshi Jain Official App she shares dating tips with her fans during the live chat sessions.

