Actress Aparna Balamurali Reacts To Student's Misbehaviour During Thankam Promotions

Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali has opened up about her experience after a student from Government Law College, Ernakulam, misbehaved with her. While promoting her upcoming movie Thankam, a college student grabbed her hand and tried to touch her shoulder. In the viral video, she can be seen expressing her displeasure at the move. After the incident, in conversation with the media, she said, “It is serious that a law college student did not understand the importance of consent while touching a woman’s body." She added that she would not complain about the incident to the authorities.

Later, the student union of Ernakulam’s Government Law College expressed their regret at the harassment. The campus union expressed sorrow and unhappiness about the occurrence in an official statement. The union will investigate the matter thoroughly, the statement added. On social media, the student union wrote, “It is very regrettable that the unfortunate incident happened against the film star at the union inauguration ceremony held at Law College today (18/01/2023). During the incident itself, the union official tried to prevent such behaviour and expressed regret on behalf of the union. The college union sincerely regrets the difficulty the star has faced in connection with this incident. The union is looking at such an issue very seriously.”

Thankam’s trailer was released a couple of days ago. In the trailer, we see Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character asking over the phone for “two of something" at the beginning, and until the very end, we are left in the dark about the situation. The characters of both Vineeth and Biju Menon are involved in something evil. Vineeth’s character appears to be acting strategically and Biju’s character appears to be troubled by him.

The fact that Thankam’s story takes place in three separate states namely Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is another intriguing feature. “Maharashtra Police investigating a mallu crime in Tamil Nadu," a police officer from Maharashtra can be heard saying in the trailer. Additionally, there are a few dialogues in Marathi and Tamil as well. Girish Kulkarni and Vineeth Thattil will also appear in the Saheed Arafath-directed film Thankam. The movie, which will be released on January 26, has been produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

