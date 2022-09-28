Actress Asha Parekh Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Know Previous Recipients

Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh, who has performed in numerous commercial films in the 90s, has made India proud once again. On the occasion of the 68th National Film Awards, Asha Parekh has been declared the 52nd recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for her immense contribution to the Hindi film industry.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, along with the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, will commence the award ceremony on September 30. Before we watch the veteran actress bag her deserving award, here is a list of a few actors who have won the coveted Dadasaheb award in the past years.

Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award in the year 2019. The former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu handed Rajnikanth the award with his own hands. Rajnikanth has acted in over 84 films.

Amitabh Bachchan

The 50th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award is none other than the Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. He welcomed the award from former President Ram Nath Kovind. Amitabh has proven that age is just a number as he gears up for his upcoming film Uunchai.

Vinod Khanna

Late actor Vinod Khanna who had charmed his way into the hearts of his fans through his spectacular acting chops was also honoured with the highly-regarded Dadasaheb Phalke award posthumously in the year 2018.

Sashi Kapoor

Sashi Kapoor impressed fans with his infectious quirks in films like Namal Halal, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Deewaar to name a few. Former Information and Broadcast Minister Arun Jaitley presented the late Sashi Kapoor with the award in 2015.

Soumitra Chatterjee

Late actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who blessed our eyes with his stupendous acting in Bengali cinema, also bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2012. His immense contribution to the Bengali film industry with movies like Sonar Kella, Belaseshe, Charulata, and many more are still remembered by thousands of fans. The veteran actor breathed his last the previous year after suffering from post-Covid complications.

