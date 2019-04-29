English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actress Asin's Daughter Arin is All 'Sugar and Spice' in These Latest Pics, See Here
On Sunday, Asin took to Twitter to share a series of pictures of her daughter posing in a leather biker jacket and blue denim in full swag.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Former actress Asin Thottumkal's 2-year-old daughter, Arin, has not only inherited her adorable looks, but is now starting a successful career as a child model, and the Ready star's latest Instagram post is a testament to that.
On Sunday, Asin took to Twitter to share a series of pictures of her daughter posing in a leather biker jacket and blue denim in full swag. The kid completes her look with a stylish sunglasses and black boots.
"Sugar & spice.... All of 18 months ARIN," Asin captioned the pictures of her "baby biker".
Asin, who welcomed Arin in October 2017 with her husband Rahul Sharma, well guarded her little bundle of joy from the media for a year. The couple made sure that the toddler was away from the limelight and social media as well.
Sharing the arrival of her daughter, Asin had posted at the time, "Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!"
They had shared her first pictures after she turned 1. Asin married Rahul on January 19, 2016.
When Asin and Rahul got married, it was actor Akshay Kumar who first received the invite and unveiled the card on social media. In fact, Akshay played the cupid for the much-in-love couple and was also the best man at their wedding.
