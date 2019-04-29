Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Actress Asin's Daughter Arin is All 'Sugar and Spice' in These Latest Pics, See Here

On Sunday, Asin took to Twitter to share a series of pictures of her daughter posing in a leather biker jacket and blue denim in full swag.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Actress Asin's Daughter Arin is All 'Sugar and Spice' in These Latest Pics, See Here
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Former actress Asin Thottumkal's 2-year-old daughter, Arin, has not only inherited her adorable looks, but is now starting a successful career as a child model, and the Ready star's latest Instagram post is a testament to that.

On Sunday, Asin took to Twitter to share a series of pictures of her daughter posing in a leather biker jacket and blue denim in full swag. The kid completes her look with a stylish sunglasses and black boots.

"Sugar & spice.... All of 18 months ARIN," Asin captioned the pictures of her "baby biker".



Asin, who welcomed Arin in October 2017 with her husband Rahul Sharma, well guarded her little bundle of joy from the media for a year. The couple made sure that the toddler was away from the limelight and social media as well.

Sharing the arrival of her daughter, Asin had posted at the time, "Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!"

They had shared her first pictures after she turned 1. Asin married Rahul on January 19, 2016.

When Asin and Rahul got married, it was actor Akshay Kumar who first received the invite and unveiled the card on social media. In fact, Akshay played the cupid for the much-in-love couple and was also the best man at their wedding.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram